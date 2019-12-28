The resurgence of Trance Music

Is the not-so-cool genre of music gradually creeping into the positive-consciousness of music lovers around the world?

For all its worth, trance music was revered as a favourite in clubs and by DJs in the mid-’90s. The dance music style was popularized in that era by Tiesto, Laurent Garnier, BBE, and many other notable names. It was popular at the time crowds still trooped into discotheques at night to shake off stress, baring their hands in the air, with loud cheers to the Dj, dishing out the latest and hottest sounds.

Trance music originated in Germany. Though it remains unclear who pioneered the genre, some enthusiasts claim it was initially produced by Klaus Schulze, while some insist Sven Vath pioneered it. Yet again, some believe Yuzo Koshiru and Motohiro Kawasho started the movement by creating the soundtrack for the street of rage video games and the Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune series.</span

The sensational music style is believed to have the most loyal fan base among dance music, in its twenty years of first hitting commercial success.

Trance music naturally leans closer to classical music than any other rhythmic tune. However, according to Ferry Corsten, it “doesn’t really have a groove. It’s just either fast or slow.” The pace endears it to the fans and their club culture.

Recently, sounds from Trance has been adopted at different levels, by novel creators. You can find it sampled on dancehall and other music genres, giving it a different taste but the same appeal. The result is a vivid hybrid that is fast gaining traction around the world.

What makes trance music so appealing?

There’s so much euphoria from listening to trance music. The rhythm, melody, and build up to a high energy climax before the song becomes a multi-layered tune with synths, percussion, ecstasy, and then, a solid stand-alone rhythm again. DJs love trance music because they mix easily with other sounds in the family. You can start the song, mix in a different song somewhere in the middle, and return to your original trance sound to finish off.

At its bare basic, trance music is repetitively rhythmic music that can literally put you in a trance. Creepy, not cool but still loved by so many.

Is trance music making a comeback?

Since its first commercial success, over twenty years ago, Trance music has retreated to the backgrounds, getting airplay majorly in Goa, Singapore, and few other locations. Recently, Trance has begun to resonate with a larger audience than in the years after its decline. While it cannot claim a larger listening than trending genres such as pop, rap, and hip-hop, trance music is gradually making a comeback to music lovers and dance music aficionados around the world.

Recent Trance Music Festivals around the World

With the comeback of Trance in cubs, the genre picked up the rhythm, and because lovers of the music style wanted more, the stalwarts decided to start tours and festivals dedicated to trance music, all around Europe and other parts of the world.

In 2015, Sao Paulo, Brazil, played host to Armin van Buuren and other legends at the Tomorrow Land festival. A repeat performance was seen in 2016, indicating that Trance had come to stay.

Since 2011, Electronic Family put up a global trance show, with Amsterdam, the Netherlands being the destination in 2016. The line-up included greats such as Aly & Fla, Cosmic Gate, Gareth Emery, and Andrew Rayel.

Another event that has fans cheering with impounding beats is “A State of Trance Festival (ASOT)” branded by Trance flag-bearer Armin van Buuren. Legends and newbies come together to give the world hours-on-end, of beautiful and electrifying trance music.

The United Kingdom and Spain are not left out, as Creamfields and Captured are major Trance festivals that take place annually in these places. If you are new to the sound and stay in any of these places, try to attend the next event, it’s a beautiful sidestep from EDM to a fantastic genre.

These days, trance music is consumed by the zen gen, millennials, and seniors that grew up to like the sound. Thanks to movements like Give Trance A Chance who are showcasing the origins of the sound and timeless trance classics and the youngsters who have taken Trance to a whole new level. Now, you find Trance mixed with other popular genres. Stars, such as Tale of Us, take turns at it, with remixes, different rhythms, and shades to give it a new breath.

Trance has evolved to become more than just an experiment. Trance is making a resurgence in the music industry. This time, the genre is more than considering only excessively high beats per minute, with all the glitz and glamour of modern sounds.