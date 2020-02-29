Top Selling Coronavirus Masks on Amazon

Coronavirus panic in Britain means face masks are selling out and online profiteers are ramping up the cost by up to £120 per pack – but experts are still split over whether they work at all. Amazon removed over 1 million products from its site last week for falsely claiming to cure or defend against the coronavirus.

As concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US grew, Amazon sellers increased the prices on face masks by four or five times what they would have costed only a few weeks ago. Sellers have tried making a profit by tacking on exorbitant shipping costs, sometimes in the hundreds of dollars, which is in violation of Amazon’s rules.

A 10-pack of N95 masks was recently retailing on Amazon for $128, according to Reuters, compared to its average price of close to $41. A two-pack of respirators, meanwhile, was selling at $25 compared to its normal price of just under $7.

World shortage of safety masks

Safety products that protect us from sanding and sheetrock or drywall dust are completely out of stock, putting all contractors and workers at risk for the real and present danger of inhaling silicone and other particles like lead paint dust,

says Don Shepard, who works in construction in Austin, Texas.

When to use a Coronavirus mask

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the spread of respiratory viruses from person-to-person happens among close contacts (within 6 feet). CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as avoiding people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes or nose, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), you should be using a mask when:

taking care of a person with a suspected 2019-nCoV infection

if coughing or sneezing

In combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

How to use a Coronavirus mask

According to WHO officials, if you don’t know how to use a mask, you can get contaminated and be more of a risk than protection.

Here WHO official guidelines:



Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

Remove the mask from behind and discard immediately in a closed bin;

Finally clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

What is a coronavirus surgical N95 mask?

A surgical N95 mask also referred to as a medical respirator, provides the highest level of protection against the coronavirus. N95 mask is recommended only for use by healthcare personnel (HCP), who need protection from both airborne and fluid hazards (e.g., splashes, sprays).

In times of shortage, only HCP who are working in a sterile field or who may be exposed to high-velocity splashes, sprays, or splatters of blood or body fluids should wear these respirators, such as inoperative or procedural settings.

Most healthcare professionals should not need to use surgical N95 respirators and can use non-surgical N95 respirators.

In case of shortage surgical N95 then an unvalved N95 respirator may be used with a face shield to help block high-velocity streams of blood and body fluids.

