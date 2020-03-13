Peer to Peer lender Assetz Capital paused withdrawals going into panic mode

Peer to peer platform Assetz Capital has taken the drastic measure of pausing withdrawals. Negative comments and upset customers are now starting complaining and Assetz Capital is trying to silence them on trust pilot.

Dawn a representative of Assetz Capital is stating: Please be advised that until yesterday evening, we have conducted business in Assetz under Normal Market Conditions. Due to the Coronavirus, we have now entered a period of time that is NOT Normal Market Conditions.

This means for the 38,195 consumers that have invested £1bn on to the platform have their withdrawing on the Access accounts paused whilst the Assetz Capital Board decide how to best react to the demand of withdrawals coming through at present.

Dawn states that Assetz Capital is aiming to have an update shortly over the coming days. So far investors have received no official email from the Board.

Assetz Capital board of directors:

Stuart Law, CEO and Co-Founder

Chris Mellish, CTO and Co-Founder

David Penston, Head of Property Lending and Co-Founder

Mark Wardrop, Chief Operations and Finance Officer

Andrew Sheppard, Chief Regulatory, Compliance and Audit Officer

Chris Macklin, Chief Risk Officer

According to Assetz Capital, ‘Normal market conditions’ are met when economic conditions are reasonably stable. Our Access Accounts also hold a certain amount of cash “liquid” to help increase the liquidity of withdrawal requests above and beyond normal market supply and demand.

Do you think Stuart Law CEO and Co-Founder of Assetz Capital had the right to pause withdrawals holding on his customer’s cash without any justification?

