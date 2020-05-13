The truth behind Virgin Media And O2 Merger

Virgin Media has announced plans to create a single company offering a converged service combining fixed and mobile connectivity. Earlier this week, it was rumoured that parent company Telefonica and Liberty Global had agreed to combine Virgin Media’s ultra-fast cable network with O2, the UK’s second-largest mobile operator and the country’s second-largest broadband provider.

According to a recent report by market research firm IHS Markit, o2 has 34.5 million users in the UK, while Virgin Media has more than 5 million subscribers.

The combined customer base immediately propels the merged company into the realm of Europe’s largest telecommunications company. Two of Britain’s biggest telecoms giants have confirmed their merger plans, creating a bigger rival for British Telecoms.

The combined business will have more than 40 million customers in the UK and total sales of £11 billion. Virgin Media chief executive Sir Richard Branson said: “The combination of O2” s number one mobile business with Virgin’s world-class TV and broadband – our number one broadband business – is a turning point at a time when demand for connectivity has never been greater or more critical.

Virgin Media has redefined broadband and entertainment in the UK with the launch of the world’s first high-speed broadband service, Virgin Media Broadband.

The deal is expected to close by mid-2021, subject to regulatory approval, and will combine O2’s 34 million customers with Virgin Media’s 1.5 million mobile customers in England, Wales and Scotland.

Liberty Global and Telefonica today announced plans to merge their operations into one global leader in building the UK’s digital infrastructure. This will create a fully converged platform for our customers and we will invest £10 billion in the UK over the next five years, “Virgin Media CEO Richard Branson said in a statement.

It would create the UK’s biggest phone and internet provider, posing a huge threat to rivals. The companies claim that the move will accelerate competition in the telecoms market if competition authorities allow it.

The merger is expected to generate synergies worth £6.2billion, taking the total value of transactions to £38.5billion, valuing O2 at around £1.4billion – an increase of £2.1billion from its current value.

Spain’s Telefonica, which owns O2, confirmed talks with Virgin owner Liberty Global. Both companies stressed that negotiations were ongoing and there was no guarantee of an agreement.