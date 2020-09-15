What is IT Service Management?

Cloud-based software service companies the opportunity to navigate through the crisis by adapting workflows and, if necessary, implementing new processes. These companies generally already have a software and server infrastructure that consists of multiple solutions and requires seamless integration with existing platforms.

If your business uses any digital resources – including laptops, smartphone systems and accounting software – an IT service management solution may have been suggested to you at some point. If you have not yet invested in it, please read on. In this sponsored article, we cover IT service management (or ITSM) and highlight a few of the benefits that it can offer to any business.

What is ITSM?

If you’ve wondered what is ITSM, this resource is an umbrella term referring to methods and tools used to create, manage, optimize and improve all of the digital and electronic systems used by your business. It ensures that all IT-related aspects of your organization are running as smoothly and effectively as possible, preventing downtime, improving functionality, fixing problems and keeping systems and devices up to date. Tools of this kind use specialist data – known as ITSM metrics – to keep track of performance and make improvements. ITSM resources can be tailored to suit companies of any size or complexity and can benefit organizations within almost any field.

Why Should invest in IT Service Management?

It’s definitely beneficial for all of your systems and devices to work together in a cohesive manner so that you’re not unnecessarily doubling up on resources or stretching them too thin, and you aren’t using assets that can’t communicate properly. It’s a big job to make sure that every part of a system is complementary to the rest – but luckily, that’s where ITSM comes in. This resource can help to build your infrastructure from the ground up, ensuring that each part of your system works perfectly with the next.

It will then help you to keep on top of all of your devices and programs so that nothing is overused, underused or abused. This approach to monitoring will also help you to keep your IT systems secure, as issues are always clearer on a well-mapped out infrastructure. IT service management can also enable you to keep a well-informed eye out for new, helpful tools and resources that will improve your company’s performance – and manage their integration into your existing system.

ITSM solutions can help you to carefully manage your security and accessibility – including during the use of cloud computing and can also provide a support service to offer real-time solutions for any IT issues you or your team may have. Investing in this kind of service takes the pressure off your management team and passes all IT and digital-related problem-solving and planning into the hands of trained specialists. This approach can also help you save money – as it may prevent costly downtime and loss of work – and it could even improve your company’s overall performance and reputation as its operations become smoother and more effective as a result.

For instance, service desk helps companies deploy an ITSM solution immediately when they support business units. IT workflows within the IT workforce to efficiently manage all aspects of a company’s life cycle and facilitate the organised delivery of services using code

How to Get Started

Upgrading to a new version of an on-premise ITSM can take 12-18 months and cost up to $2 million, said David Brunette, senior vice president and general manager of IT services at IBM. Outsourcing not only saves money, but also enables customers to receive more frequent and useful software updates, ” says Michael D’Amico, Chief Technology Officer at SaaS – a London-based service desk and asset management provider from Sysco. SAAS solutions, he adds, allow companies to focus more IT staff on the business.

We reckon it is important to seek out a well-tailored offering if you wish to invest in IT service management. A good starting point is to make a list of all your organization’s requirements and arrange consultations with a variety of service providers in which you can discuss these requirements in depth.