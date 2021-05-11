DOGE TO THE MOON? A GOLDMAN SACHS MD HAS APPARENTLY QUIT AFTER MAKING A FORTUNE ON DOGECOIN

Dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency that was created AS A MEME back in 2013. Little did we know that it would raise its price by 9,940 percent in 2021 alone! Dogecoins differ from Bitcoin because they are infinite in number! Whereas bitcoin has a limited number of coins in the world, that is, 21 million only.

Dogecoin has made hundreds of overnight millionaires in 2021. Back in December 2020 when it didn’t worth anything above 0.0054 US dollars, it rose to 0.54 USD (as of 15th May 2021).

Thanks to the tweets of the Einstein of the 21st century, Elon musk, that the top-notch financers, programmers, and bankers invested in the meme cryptocurrency. The boom went so big that it attracted senior executives from the global financial giants.

Luyi Zhang, a former quantitative analyst at the Bank of America has been hired by Coinbase as a senior analyst. Stakehound, a token-issuing company to access decentralized finance, hired Jesse Bornstein who has quit his Nomura’s trade finance business and has become the VP of institutional sales at Stakehound.

GOLDMAN SACHS MD QUITTING

Aziz McMahon, a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs is not behind in investing in Dogecoin. Reportedly, he has quit his job after making MILLIONS at Dogecoin.

According to the employees, the head of the emerging market sales at Goldman Sachs resigned after making millions of dollars at Doge. However, there is no official statement from Goldman Sachs or Aziz himself. This has happened the last week when Dogecoin completed its 72 times price hike since January 2021.

A fact that intrigues every crypto-geek is the timing of his resignation. He made this move followed by Elon Musk’s tweet where he hinted to launch a space mission that will be funded by Dogecoin in the first quarter of 2022.

DOGE TO THE MOON?

When you hear these words, ‘Elon Musk’ and ‘tweet’, this means something big is around the corner!

It all started on 1st April 2021 when Musk tweeted ‘To the mooonnn!’. As it was April Fool’s day, people didn’t take this ‘entrepreneurial memer’ seriously. Later on, he added that it is time to take Doge literally to the moon.

Space enthusiasts are considering it as an opportunity to go to the moon and have started investing in Dogecoin before its price shoots into the stratospheres. On the other hand, crypto investors and traders are making the fullest of Elon Musk’s tweets and are investing in this extremely potential asset which can give off a hundred times return of investment within a few months.

What is the ultimate objective of Musk behind it is unknown. Who knows he might have billions of dollars invested in Dogecoin which would make him THE FIRST TRILLIONAIRE whenever he withdraws them out.

Or he might have a plan in the long run and is looking forward to setting Dogecoin as a currency to go to the space. Who knows!