There may be realistic ways to create wormholes in space!

Nobody knew that the existence of a black hole could prove to be real someday. Wormholes, just like black holes, are a mathematical outcome of Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Although we have seen wormholes only in Sci-Fi movies, researchers suggest the possibility of their real formation as well.

WHAT ARE WORMHOLES?

Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen hypothesized that these strange traverse tunnels could come into existence through black holes. This could create a link between two ends in spacetime. Imagine having entered your bathtub pipe, you exit at a similar bathtub.

Two factors constantly hold up its emergence – its stability and minuteness. According to general relativity, any matter passing through a wormhole might shut the tunnel due to its gravitational force. An additional force is required to prevent its shutting, named as ‘exotic’ matter.

As far as its minuteness is concerned, there exists no such formula which would allow the traveling through wormholes on the macroscopic level. The creation of such a tunnel demands an extraordinary yet attainable kind of matter.

Both, the generation process and the exotic matter of the wormhole are to be near possibility. Towards the end of 2017, Ping Gao and Daniel Jafferis of Harvard University, and Aron Wall of the Institute for Advanced Study, made an advancement regarding its long-lasting stability.

According to them, the application of quantum entanglement would be helpful. It creates a link between quantum states of objects irrespective of the distance. Entanglement is easier to create while its distinctive ability generates a stable exotic element.

Yet the discovery has its limitations. Nabil Iqbal and Simon Ross of Durham University proved theoretically that certain disruptions in the magnetic field of a black hole can lead to a stable wormhole. While their size exceeding microscopic level is still questionable.

Juan Maldacena and Alexey Milekhin pointed out that there must be a specific way of acting for the dark matter, for the creation of bigger wormholes. But such circumstances would be hard to survive in.

The progress regarding wormhole is getting expanded day by day. Yet there is a tiny chance of a real wormhole suitable for a human to fit in. “For a very long time, we didn’t think these things were possible to build. It turns out that we can,” says Grado-White.