Motex plugs – scam alert !

Apparently, according to the Motex website, Motex energy saver plug provides your home with a smooth, stable electrical current that leads to an increase in efficiency, and reduction in dirty electricity.

These power-saving plugs have been around for a while. They possibly started life as a genuine filter plug for softening significant mains transients, but then found a new scam market being sold as power savers, often sold using fraudulent claims of reducing your home electricity bill by a significant amount.

Motex Energy Saver

The average household spends around £1,277 a year on heating and power, according to Ofgem, the industry regulator. That makes energy one of the biggest annual costs for UK families

Things have taken a slightly darker twist recently, with adverts involving pictures and videos of young kids, with fabricated stories of how they invented this miracle power-saving device, but refused to be bought out by “big-oil” so that everyone could benefit from their technology.

When these adverts have appeared on platforms like Facebook they have inevitably resulted in a flurry of gushing comments from people who have become emotionally involved with the story of youth heroism and have bought several units to support them.

In reality, these units are probably being drop shipped from Chinese warehouses, which will also happily supply their long-established product to you if you search on eBay for “power saver“. The going rate on eBay is around £5 shipped (about $7).

Real money-saving tips for reducing energy consumption include

Turn off standby appliances.

Install a smart thermostat.

Turn down your thermostat.

Buy efficient appliances.

Install a new boiler.

Wash clothes at a lower temperature.

Be smarter about water.

Invest in double glazing.

Finally, if you’ve been with the same supplier for several years, you may not be getting the best price. Take some time to research and compare deals to see if you can switch to a cheaper and greener energy supplier option.