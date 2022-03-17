Litfad is a scammy Chinese company still trading in Europe, UK and US

Litfad.com has been in business for over 10 years and has been established as an unreliable and cheap seller. Their lamps are made using PC (Polycarbonate) and they primarily use 3D rendering software to display their products online. In some countries, digitally produced images are considered illegal for distant or online selling.

Litfad.com is a trading name for Mayer HK Limited incorporated in Hong Kong with company number 2034912. In the UK, it is breaking a few consumer laws for distance selling:

display clearly how customers can pay and include delivery options and costs

take reasonable steps to let customers correct errors in their order

give your email address

give the cost of using phone lines or other communication to complete the contract where it will cost more than the basic rate

give a description of your goods, services or digital content – include as much information as you can

Trustpilot poor score

Litfad has currently 1.3 stars over 5 on Trustpilot. It has over 200 reviews from desperate customers that have wasted time and money on Litfad products.

































from Tom Ryan: “There were long delays in it getting to me, but when it did finally arrive, the quality was incredibly poor. The light is made of three pieces that don’t fit together. The light is built like a middle-school technology project. “

from John Burbidge: “You receive a cheap imitation unusable and not worth the high price. They ship from China so if you are not happy with the item. It will cost you an extortionate amount in return cost which you are liable for unless damaged. The product also took ages to send. Had to go through PayPal to refund and they said I would be liable for shipping under their policy but according to the law in the UK if the item was received damaged as it was.“

from Melissa: “Horrible customer service and product. They shipped me lights completely different metal colour than pictured and cheap clear plastic finishing (that was not in the picture) and will not take a return. They offered me a 20% discount to keep the faulty merchandise and that is it…. Can’t believe it’s a total scam and they literally won’t even let me return the product.“

from Sarah Sutton: “I ordered a light that with d shipping came to over £500.00. It arrived within 4 weeks and when I opened the box it was not at all what I had purchased. It was supposed to be gold but turned out to be orange copper and was plastic and rubbish. After 5 emails they refused to send me the return address and just kept offering me a discount on another purchase. In the end, it cost £110 to return and then further charges at customs I think of £30. PayPal decided in my favour and have refunded me the original cost of the light and shipping although it has been my cost to return it.“

Is Litfad a scam?

We know that there are many great products to choose from for your home, but sometimes we don’t pay attention to how our purchases can impact the world. The reality is that cheap Chinese lamps are often made of toxic materials, and that’s something you need to be aware of when purchasing them

What problems have been reported with Chinese lamps?

There have been many reports of Chinese lamps exploding and causing damage to the lamps, the room, and those in the vicinity. There have also been reports of fires started by these lamps. Other problems with the lamps are that they use light-emitting diodes or LEDs that are not as bright as regular bulbs. They also have shorter lifespans than regular bulbs. Finally, it is common for these lamps to break after being used for a short amount of time.

Which countries do the safest lamps come from?

Many people are unaware of the lamp’s country of origin. A lamp from China is not inherently unsafe, but lamps from other countries often provide stricter standards for safety. Countries like UK, US and Europe have more stringent regulations in place to ensure that the products they produce aren’t harmful to humans. China lacks this same level of regulation and it can be difficult to determine whether a product is safe.

How to stop Litfad scam and get your money back

If you have been scammed by Litfad here are some actions you can take: