ADHD AI diagnosis in 2022 – is it now a reality?

Researchers from the University of Southern California found that AI may be able to diagnose ADHD with 90% accuracy. This is a huge development as, currently, there is no gold standard for diagnosing ADHD. The study also found that AI was better at diagnosing ADHD in children than adults.

What does this mean for the future of ADHD diagnosis? It is important to note that AI won’t be able to replace human doctors. Rather, it will be used as a tool to help them in their diagnoses.

What is ADHD?

ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. Symptoms of ADHD can make it difficult for people to succeed in school, work, and personal relationships.

While there is no definitive cause of ADHD, it is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. It is estimated that about 5% of adults and 8% of children worldwide have ADHD.

ADHD has been shown to have a link to criminal behaviour. New research found that people with ADHD are more likely to commit crimes than adults without the condition. Approximately 25% of adult prisoners have ADHD, and for those in CYPSE, the percentage is around 30-40%. In the general population, it’s 5%.

How is ADHD diagnosed?

There are a few different ways that ADHD can be diagnosed:

The most common way is through a clinical evaluation, which includes taking a medical history, observing symptoms, and ruling out other possible causes. Another way to diagnose ADHD is through neuropsychological testing, which can assess how well someone functions academically, socially, and emotionally. This type of testing can be helpful in cases where there is not a clear-cut diagnosis. The easiest way is via a self-diagnosis using any of these free online tests, they are pretty much the same and they use 10 core questions to formulate an initial diagnosis.

How ADHDtest is disrupting ADHD screening ?

ADHDTest is an AI start-up which states that its diagnosis algorithms could be as precise as a face-to-face appointment with a clinician. AI is used to help identify patterns in behaviour that may be indicative of ADHD.

There are several potential benefits to using AI in the diagnosis of ADHD:

AI can help to identify patterns in behaviour that might otherwise be missed.

AI can provide objective data about a person’s behaviour over time, which can help make a diagnosis.

AI-based diagnostic tools may eventually be able to provide a reliable and more personalised approach to diagnosing, taking into account factors such as a person’s family history or genetic makeup.

While the use of AI in diagnosing ADHD is still in its early stages, ADHDtest has the potential to revolutionize the way we diagnose and treat this condition.

Pros and cons of AI diagnosing ADHD

There are pros and cons to AI diagnosing ADHD. It can be extremely accurate, and in many cases, it might be able to identify people who weren’t otherwise diagnosed with ADHD. conversely, there is a chance of overdiagnosis, which would lead to unnecessary treatment.

One study that surveyed 100 patients looked at the use of AI to diagnose ADHD and found that the technology was able to correctly identify cases of ADHD with 90% accuracy. This is a very promising result and suggests that AI could be a valuable tool for clinicians in diagnosing this condition.

Final thoughts

As we move closer to the year 2022, it’s becoming more and more likely that we will see a rise in the use of AI to diagnose ADHD. While this may seem like a scary prospect at first, it’s important to remember that AI will be used alongside human doctors, not replace them completely. With that said, there are still some concerns that need to be addressed before this technology can be fully trusted.