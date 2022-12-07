More

China dumps Covid strategy following protests

​​Just one week after historic demonstrations against the stringent regulations, China is removing the strictest Covid policies, including the requirement to place people in quarantine camps.

If they have little symptoms or none at all, people with Covid can now isolate at home instead of in state facilities.

Additionally, they can travel more freely within the nation and are no longer required to show tests at the majority of places.

Residents have expressed both relief and alarm over the unexpec​​ted changes.”Finally! I won’t have to b​​e concerned about contracting an infection or being removed as a close contact “On Chinese social media, one user posted.

One more said: “Can someone please clarify what’s going on? Why is the transformation so drastic and sudden?”

The significant adjustments show that China is finally abandoning its zero-Covid policy and attempting to “live with the virus” like the rest of the world. This occurs as the nation struggles to deal with its largest wave of infections, which average over 30,000 per day.

Many people rejoiced at the loosening of a policy that had controlled their lives for nearly three years.
Up to this point, China had made everyone who had Covid and any close contacts report to quarantine facilities. Because it uprooted people from their homes and divided families, this programme had a very low level of support.

Additionally, it was claimed that some of the centres’ staff and living accommodations were subpar.

Guards have been seen hauling residents out of their homes on videos all year. Video from Hangzhou last week that went viral showed a guy shoving away authorities.

On Wednesday, China’s National Health Commissioned declared a number of other new liberties.

They sought to reduce testing. In most situations where a result is required, lateral flow tests would take the place of PCR testing, while PCRs are still required for use in schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Lockdowns would remain, but they should only be used in more specific locations, such as certain buildings, apartments, or floors rather than entire neighbourhoods or cities.
If no new cases are discovered after five days, “high-risk” areas should be allowed to resume normal operations. Even though there were only a few examples this year, several Chinese cities saw months-long lockdowns.

If there isn’t a larger campus outbreak, schools can stay open with student attendance.

Most foreigners are still unable to enter China through its international borders, but some observers believe this sudden development indicates that the country may reopen in 2019.

