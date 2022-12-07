China dumps Covid strategy following protests

​​Just one week after historic demonstrations against the stringent regulations, China is removing the strictest Covid policies, including the requirement to place people in quarantine camps.

If they have little symptoms or none at all, people with Covid can now isolate at home instead of in state facilities.

Additionally, they can travel more freely within the nation and are no longer required to show tests at the majority of places.

Residents have expressed both relief and alarm over the unexpec​​ted changes.”Finally! I won’t have to b​​e concerned about contracting an infection or being removed as a close contact “On Chinese social media, one user posted.

One more said: “Can someone please clarify what’s going on? Why is the transformation so drastic and sudden?”

The significant adjustments show that China is finally abandoning its zero-Covid policy and attempting to “live with the virus” like the rest of the world. This occurs as the nation struggles to deal with its largest wave of infections, which average over 30,000 per day.