Twitter relaunches blue tick sub service

After a delay, Twitter’s sponsored blue tick is back up.

On Monday, the paid-for verification service on Twitter will once more go live. Last month, it was put on hold because of imposters.

The cost is still $8 a month, although the Twitter app on Apple devices now carries a higher fee of $11.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has already expressed his displeasure with the commission fee Apple levies on in-app purchases in tweets.

One of Twitter Blue’s extra features is the edit button.

Many Twitter users have long demanded this capability, while some contend that if a tweet is changed after being extensively shared, it raises the risk of the spread of misinformation.

Additionally, according to the platform, blue-tick customers would see fewer adverts, have their tweets promoted above others, and be able to publish and view longer, higher-quality videos.

A blue tick was once employed as a symbol of legitimacy for high-profile accounts as a verification tool. Twitter distributed them for free, but the company alone selected who would receive one.

This, according to Mr. Musk, was unjust.

Those who had a blue tick under the previous administration still do, but some of them now also have a message that says the account is a “legacy verified account” and “may or may not be remarkable” when the tick is tapped.

According to Twitter’s own account, those checkmarks will soon be replaced by either gold (for businesses) or grey (for others) badges.

Subscribers who change their names or show images will no longer have their blue tick until Twitter has examined their account, according to the new method.