Beware of Ecowarm Heater: Poor Quality and Scam







If you’re searching for a reliable and efficient heater for your home, Ecowarm Heater may not be the best option. Several reviews have exposed the product’s poor quality, and the company’s questionable practices have branded it as a scam. Additionally, most of the website’s content appears to be either written in broken English or AI-generated, which suggests that it may be a rewritten version of material from other websites.

Furthermore, we were unable to find any credible business address associated with the website. The only information we found was a vague statement that their return center is located in the USA and Lithuania, which raises concerns that the website could be operated by scammers based in Lithuania. Additionally, the website is protected by Cloudflare, Inc., which conceals all ownership information.

Given these red flags, we advise caution when considering Ecowarm Heater as a heating solution for your home. It’s essential to do your research and choose a reputable company that offers high-quality products and reliable customer service.

Why Ecowarm Heater is a Scam?

One customer reported that the Ecowarm Heater didn’t work at all, blowing only cold air, and was only offered a 50% refund after returning it. Another customer stated that the company only offers a 30-day refund guarantee, leaving them out of pocket after the product died just two months after purchase.

Several customers have noted that the company operates multiple websites to catch searches for terms like “Ecowarm scam” to promote its product, giving the impression that it’s a legitimate product with positive reviews. However, these sites are fake, and Ecowarm Heater is far from being a quality product.

One customer called the Ecowarm Heater a piece of Chinese junk that doesn’t live up to its claims, while another stated that it’s potentially dangerous and not worth the risk.

Furthermore, the company’s customer service is lacking, with some customers experiencing difficulties in contacting support or receiving a full refund.

It’s a poor quality product that doesn’t live up to its claims, and the company behind it operates in a scam-like manner. Instead, consider investing in a reliable and trusted heater from a reputable company.

If you have time to waste, here some ways you might try to contact the getecowarm.com scammers:

Phone: +1 (724) 213-3709

Email: [email protected]

Please be very careful not to disclose any credit card information via phone or email.