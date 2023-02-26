Omaze: Too Good to be True or Legit Fundraising? A Critical Look into the Controversial Company

Omaze has resumed promoting its offer on Google.

They are advertising an opulent six-bedroom waterfront home in Cornwall valued at a mind-blowing £4.5 million is reportedly up for grabs, complete with furnishings and £100,000 to help the winner settle in.

Since the house is expected to bring in between £5,000 and £7,000 per month in rental income, the winner may be able to secure a substantial passive income. Early participants also have the chance to win a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe, valued at nearly £110,000.

Is Omaze a scam?

Omaze’s business model and methods of operation have drawn criticism and claims that it is a scam. Despite its claims to be a platform for charitable giving, the group has been charged with deceiving the public about its track record, conducting unauthorized lotteries, and keeping a sizable portion of its earnings.

The business model of Omaze entails selling entries into large-scale raffles where participants can win opulent homes, vacations, or celebrity experiences. The hundreds of millions of dollars it has raised since 2012 have gone to charities like UNICEF, Save the Children, and Comic Relief US, among others. However, detractors contend that a small portion of the revenue goes to charitable organizations, with the majority going to cover expenses and Omaze keeping a sizable portion as profit.

As an illustration, only 15% of the proceeds from tickets for a chance to win a dream vacation to the Maldives go to the International Medical Corps. Costs like the prize, advertising, and fees associated with payment processing are typically covered to a degree of 65 to 75 per cent. As a result, the charity will only get a small portion of the money raised overall.

Omaze Board and Directors

Oakwood Corporate Secretary Limited is a UK limited company, appointed as the Secretary on 18 June 2019. The company has four active officers, including James Allan Oakes, who is a Director with an occupation of CIO, and Matthew Pohlson and Nina Sen, who are Directors with occupations of CEO and CFO, respectively. All officers were appointed on the same date, 18 June 2019. More info here: https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12056935/officers

Omaze has also been charged with running unauthorized lotteries

Along with being criticized for using a for-profit business model, Omaze has also been charged with running unauthorized lotteries, deceiving the public, and violating the terms of conducting free prize draws. The California attorney general looked into the organization in 2019 to see if its fundraising efforts amounted to an illegal lottery or “raffle” under California law. Omaze settled the claims in January 2020, forking over $30,000 in late fees and penalties for “operating without being properly registered,” as well as $90,000 to cover the cost of the investigation. According to the settlement, Omaze has not “admitted wrongdoing. “.

Additionally, Omaze has been charged with violating the guidelines for holding no-cost prize drawings. The organization has been accused of failing to clearly and prominently advertise its free entry options although it does offer them. Because the free entry route was not made clear, the UK’s Advertising Standards Agency upheld complaints that the promotion of a house raffle was deceptive. “.

Omaze still runs and collaborates with nonprofits despite these accusations. The organization’s for-profit business model and methods of operation, however, are criticized for possibly misleading the public and taking money away from charitable causes. Therefore, those thinking about making a donation to Omaze or taking part in its prize draws ought to thoroughly research the company and its history before deciding to support its initiatives.