Pharrell appointed new creative director of Louis Vuitton

The Grammy-winning producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter Pharrell Williams has been appointed as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.

Williams was referred to as “a visionary whose creative realms span from music to art to fashion” by the famous fashion label.

In addition, he helped start the streetwear company Billionaire Boys Club.

The Louis Vuitton post was previously held by high-profile designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

In June, Paris’ Men’s Fashion Week will host the debut of Williams’ line for the company.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement: “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director.”

He added: “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

LV is one of the top international fashion houses. It is a component of the LVMH luxury goods business, which Bernard Arnault, the richest man on earth, owns.

Williams, a judge on the well-known television talent show The Voice, has earned 13 Grammy Awards.

He was nominated for an Oscar for the song “Happy,” which was featured on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

Williams and Japanese fashion designer Nigo launched the streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club in 2003.

Along with working with luxury labels Moncler and Chanel, sportswear juggernaut Adidas, and eyewear designer Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, he has also collaborated with them.

Williams received flak last year when he showed up to a fashion presentation with a pair of Tiffany spectacles encrusted with diamonds.

Social media users drew comparisons between the style and some eyeglasses from India’s Mughal era.

Virgil Abloh, who succeeded Williams at Louis Vuitton, was the creator of the Off-White clothing line.

He was famous for combining streetwear and high fashion, and in November 2021, at the age of 41, he passed away from cancer.

His posthumous final menswear collection featured a contempt for gender, breakdancing models, and an intricate “Dreamhouse” theme.