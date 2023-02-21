Putin speech: West is to blame for Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, delivered a lengthy speech to the joint houses of the Russian parliament that was broadcast nationwide.

In it, he blamed the west for starting the conflict in Ukraine, declared that Russia would suspend its adherence to the New Start nuclear agreement with the US, and pledged to establish a new fund to aid those who had lost loved ones in what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin asserted that the Ukrainian people had become “hostages of their western masters,” who had militarily, politically, and economically conquered the nation.

The regime, he claimed, is not acting in their interests. They are advancing the objectives of foreign governments. He asserted that “we would react in an appropriate way” to the west’s attempt to convert a regional conflict into a global one. We are discussing the continued existence of our nation.

Putin commended the residents of occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, stating: “You yourself determined your future.”

He was alluding to the fake referendums that were held in the latter part of last year. Despite the Nazis’ terror threats, you chose what path to take. There were military operations going on just next to you, and you decided to side with Russia, to be with your motherland as a group.

Not only had the west started a military and informational campaign against Russia, but also an economic one, according to Putin. He boasted that Russia’s economy has undergone restructuring and that “the initiators of the sanctions are punishing themselves,” claiming that “they have not achieved success in either of these areas.”

The speech received critical reviews from the Ukraine. Political advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said: “He is in a completely different reality, where there is no opportunity to engage a dialogue about justice and international law.”