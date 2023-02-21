Subscription service launched for Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced that users will soon be able to buy blue tick verification.

Meta says verification will cost web users $11.99 (£9.96) and iPhone users $14.99 per month.

Australia and New Zealand will get it this week.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, said the adjustment will boost the social media apps’ trust and security.

In November 2022, Twitter owner Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue, a premium membership for Twitter users.

Companies cannot use Meta’s premium subscription service, but anybody can pay for verification.

High-profile accounts receive “blue ticks” to validate their authenticity.

According to Meta’s website, paid users would receive a blue badge, increased visibility for their posts, protection from impersonators, and easier customer service.

The corporation says the change won’t affect verified accounts but will make smaller users who use the premium option to get certified more prominent.

Several social media networks have had trouble giving paying users a blue tick.

Last November, Twitter’s pay-for-verification option was disabled after people posed as celebrities and brands to get the badge.

Meta states that Facebook and Instagram users must have a profile picture with their face and match their government-issued ID to be verified.

Some websites use subscription models including Reddit, YouTube and Discord.

Meta has not announced when the feature would be available in other countries, despite Mr. Zuckerberg’s “soon” statement.

Overinvesting during the COVID-19 pandemic cost the company 11,000 jobs in November.