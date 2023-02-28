Zelensky says situation in Bakhmut worsening

​Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Bakhmut, on the eastern frontline, is becoming “more and more difficult.”

The city has been under Russian siege for six months.

​“The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions”, Mr Zelensky stated.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China against arming Russia in Kyiv.

Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s Donetsk area, which Russia and its rebel allies control, has seen some of the worst fighting since Moscow invaded Ukraine almost exactly a year ago.

Russian military are advancing on the industrial city.

“Practically all highways into the city are under Russian control,” said Donetsk People’s Republic head Denis Pushilin.

In his nighttime address, President Zelensky warned Russia’s renewed offensive was compromising Bakhmut’s defence and gaining a foothold.

He thanked everyone who is “heroically holding” the area.

President Zelensky again requested sophisticated combat planes to defend “the entire terrain of our country” against Russian terror”.

On Monday, Janet Yellen presented the latest $1.25bn (£1bn) in economic and budget aid to Ukraine during her surprise visit to Kyiv.

Ms. Yellen reaffirmed US President Joe Biden’s message from last week’s visit to Kyiv that Washington would support Ukraine until the war was won.

Ms. Yellen told media that while Russia’s economy had not yet collapsed due to Western sanctions, she expected it to weaken over time.

She also said that Russia’s capacity to replace military equipment destroyed in strikes on Ukraine was “gradually compromised” and that China’s supply of such weapons would have “severe consequences.”

“We have been quite clear that we would not accept systematic violations by any country of our sanctions that are intended to deny Russia of access to military weapons to wage this war,” she said.

“And we have been very explicit with the Chinese government and Chinese enterprises and financial institutions that breaking those penalties would be quite serious.”

Last Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed China might sell Russia weapons and ammunition. Beijing vehemently disputed it.

Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, met with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, signalling China’s tight ties with Russia.